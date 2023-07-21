Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.44.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

AAPL stock opened at $193.13 on Thursday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 57,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.