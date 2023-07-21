Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $175.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.73.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $134.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.04. The company has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $146.69.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

