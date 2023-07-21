Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,847 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up approximately 1.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.