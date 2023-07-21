Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARMK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.27.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $42.74 on Monday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 10.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 14.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth $242,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 7.4% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth $2,372,000.

About Aramark

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.