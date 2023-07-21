Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.4% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 14.7% in the first quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $112,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.58.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $102.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,739,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,420. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.33 and a 200 day moving average of $103.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

