Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.3% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 143,741 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $40,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $64,740,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.16.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.93. The company had a trading volume of 762,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,451. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $216.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

