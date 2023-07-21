Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $75.73 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 854,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.43.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
