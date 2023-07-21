Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,710. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.