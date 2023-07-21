Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.
In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
