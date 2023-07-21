Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 327 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.60. 2,671,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.50. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

