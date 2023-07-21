Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 9,978 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 15.0% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.02. 1,121,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,084,549. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.