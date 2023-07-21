Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1,374.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.4% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.11. 1,290,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,192. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

