Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 0.5% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,821,000 after buying an additional 1,935,638 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded up $3.79 on Friday, hitting $192.99. 604,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,061. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.11 and a 52 week high of $194.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.