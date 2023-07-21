Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,730,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 13,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days. Approximately 32.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ARQT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.54. 93,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,303. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 854,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,112 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

