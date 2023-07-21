Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,730,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 13,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days. Approximately 32.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of ARQT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.54. 93,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,303. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.58.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
