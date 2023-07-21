Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARES. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.10.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.37.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 36,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $3,431,322.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,449,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 451,234 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,805 and have sold 19,421,576 shares valued at $469,241,265. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

