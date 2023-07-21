argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $606.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $544.00 to $606.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $505.71.

argenx Price Performance

ARGX opened at $534.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a 1 year low of $333.07 and a 1 year high of $536.48.

Institutional Trading of argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

