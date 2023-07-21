argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Update

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

argenx Trading Up 2.5 %

ARGX traded up $13.48 on Friday, hitting $548.43. 581,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,108. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.64. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a twelve month low of $333.07 and a twelve month high of $550.76.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The business had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. Equities analysts expect that argenx will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on argenx in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on argenx from $452.00 to $602.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.52.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.