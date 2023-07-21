Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 156,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 66,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Arizona Metals from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday.

Arizona Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

