Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $33.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

