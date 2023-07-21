Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.20 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $162.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

