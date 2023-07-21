Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after acquiring an additional 220,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,412,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $302,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,139,000 after acquiring an additional 84,359 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Shares of ODFL opened at $398.36 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $411.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

