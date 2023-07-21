Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $749,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $444,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,998.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $749,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $70.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 164.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $119.82.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

