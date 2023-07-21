Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 3.0 %

QCOM stock opened at $120.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average is $119.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.