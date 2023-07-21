Ashford (AINC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN: AINC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2023 – Ashford had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $10.00.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.94. Ashford Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $19.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Ashford had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Free Report ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

