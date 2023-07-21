Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Down 5.2%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 279,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 960,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $553.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $45.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.71 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 42.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at about $61,788,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $15,327,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 45.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,394 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $11,790,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 932.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 938,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.