Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 16.42%.

Atlas Copco Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.02. 127,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,334. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Danske raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.20.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

