Aumann (ETR:AAG) Shares Down 2.2%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €14.12 ($15.87) and last traded at €14.12 ($15.87). 12,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.44 ($16.22).

Aumann Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €14.54 and its 200 day moving average is €14.62. The stock has a market cap of $215.33 million, a P/E ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.11.

Aumann Company Profile

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electrified and classic powertrains in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment manufactures and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

