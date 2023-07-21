Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.09

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 154664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATDRY shares. Peel Hunt cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 405 ($5.30) to GBX 473 ($6.18) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.98) to GBX 670 ($8.76) in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $596.33.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

