Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.84.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $210.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Autodesk by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.