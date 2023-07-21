Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Down 13.2% in June

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 16.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV stock traded up $9.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.10. 2,332,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $103.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

