Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Announces Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $10.12 on Friday, hitting $103.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,300. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

