Avalanche Hits 1-Day Volume of $108.33 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $13.91 or 0.00046649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.81 billion and approximately $108.33 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031568 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,617,746 coins and its circulating supply is 345,898,296 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.