Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.88.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,555,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,978,000 after buying an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,923,000 after buying an additional 39,266 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 34.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,543,000 after buying an additional 561,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,891,000 after purchasing an additional 73,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $176.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.78 and its 200-day moving average is $176.28. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $157.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.