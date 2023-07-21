AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AVDX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.64.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Stock Performance

AVDX stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.49. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $12.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.66 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AvidXchange news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $22,317,636.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,999,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AvidXchange news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $22,317,636.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,999,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $89,990.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 515,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,951,768 shares of company stock valued at $32,578,122 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.