Avinger (AVGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Avinger had a negative net margin of 207.02% and a negative return on equity of 530.21%. The company had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, analysts expect Avinger to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger Stock Performance

AVGR stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AVGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Avinger in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Avinger in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.