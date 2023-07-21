Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Down 4.1%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $181.83 and last traded at $183.75. 391,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 570,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

