Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.35.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.
