Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.35.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.