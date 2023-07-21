AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.19.

AZEK opened at $29.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.73. AZEK has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,968.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $1,119,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 304,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock worth $298,499,225. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after buying an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,226,000 after buying an additional 2,162,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 848.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,756,000 after buying an additional 1,882,284 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,613,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after buying an additional 1,111,899 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after buying an additional 1,056,388 shares during the period.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

