Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Update

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.5 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $25.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BADFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

