Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Baker Hughes updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.4 %
BKR traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,372,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.36 and a beta of 1.50.
Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -690.91%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 45.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 509.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.95.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.