Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Baker Hughes updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.4 %

BKR traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,372,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 45.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 509.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.95.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.