Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.95.
Baker Hughes Price Performance
Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,931. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of -318.36 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $35.87.
Insider Activity at Baker Hughes
In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
