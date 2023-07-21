Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.95.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,931. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of -318.36 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

