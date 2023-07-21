Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE BLX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on BLX. Barclays began coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

