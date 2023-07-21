Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bank of America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.