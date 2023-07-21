Bank of America Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $275.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.88.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $239.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.14 and its 200-day moving average is $227.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

