Barclays Boosts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $72.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s current price.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 2.7 %

CZR opened at $56.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $57.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.