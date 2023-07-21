Barclays Boosts Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $42.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.41 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.47 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 40.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viasat will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viasat news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,479 shares of company stock valued at $64,376 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Viasat by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Viasat by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

