Barclays Cuts British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Price Target to GBX 432

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 432 ($5.65) in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BTLCY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC cut British Land from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on British Land from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British Land from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $420.67.

British Land Stock Performance

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

British Land Increases Dividend

About British Land

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.0974 dividend. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.58%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

