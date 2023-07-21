Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1,807.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Price Performance

NYSEARCA ATMP opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61.

