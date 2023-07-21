Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 77,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Barclays by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 95,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. BCS reduced their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Barclays Stock Down 0.9 %

BCS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. 8,660,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,885,578. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

