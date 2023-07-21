Barclays Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $359.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $390.00 to $359.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SEDG. B. Riley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $372.75.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $263.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

