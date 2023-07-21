BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Lowered to $61.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

BCE stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, analysts expect that BCE will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BCE by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in BCE by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BCE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

